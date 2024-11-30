FORECAST: Cold front has arrived, with even cooler weather on way

Here is your forecast for Saturday, November 30th, 2024

A cold front pushed through on overnight, and you definitely feel it when you step outside this morning as we woke up in the mid 50s.

Saturday will see a more clouds than sun with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, before dropping back into the mid 50s overnight.

Sunday will see much more sunshine with highs in the mid 70s, but this slight warm up with short-lived as another push of even cooler air moves in. Sunday night will see lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Early next week will be cold for our standards. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the upper 60s in many locations. The lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the low to mid 40s with Tuesday morning being the coldest. Right now, the forecast low for Tuesday morning is 44° in Fort Myers. It is possible that we will see upper 30s inland and north.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.