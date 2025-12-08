FORECAST: Cold front arriving tonight, bringing needed rainfall

Here is your forecast for Sunday, December 7th, 2025.

After a beautiful weekend, our eyes shift to an approaching cold front tonight. This front will arrive while many of us are sleeping tonight. With it much needed rain.

Rain should stick around into the morning commute, bringing anywhere from 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall. With a rainfall deficit over 18 inches in Fort Myers and moderate drought across Southwest Florida, this rainfall will be welcomed.

Behind the front on Monday, the skies will become partly cloudy as cooler air filters in behind that front with highs on Monday dropping into the upper-70s.

Tuesday morning will start in the 50s around town. The cool down will continue through Thursday with highs staying in the mid 70s, not returning to the average of 79° until Friday.

Another cool down looks to arrive next Saturday, lock in seasonable temperatures a bit longer.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.