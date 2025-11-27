FORECAST: Cold front arriving in time for Thanksgiving dinner

Here is your forecast for Thursday, November 27th, 2025.

Happy Thanksgiving! After a several day of sunshine and above normal temperatures, changes are set to arrive with a cold front arriving today.

This morning we are waking up to humid start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and mostly cloudy skies. That extra moisture is bringing patchy areas of fog as well as a few passing showers.

We will stay fairly mild ahead of the front that will come through midday. You'll know it's cleared your neighborhood when winds pick up out of the north and gust between 20-25 mph. These gusty winds are expected Friday and Saturday as well. Small Craft Advisories are set to start at 1pm and continue through Saturday morning.

Those northerly winds will drive in much colder air. Friday morning, we'll wake up to widespread 40s and 50s. Feels like temperatures could be be as well as the upper 30s in DeSoto County. Afternoon highs on Friday will struggle to hit 70°. Saturday will also be on the cooler side. By Sunday, winds shift and highs return to the lower 80s.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.70" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 13" behind and Naples is 7.18" behind. All of Southwest Florida is registering on the U.S. Drought Monitor with some areas now at "Moderate Drought" which is level 2 out of 5.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

