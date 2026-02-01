FORECAST: Cold and breezy to wrap up the weekend

Here is your forecast for Sunday, February 1st, 2026.

After late night and early morning flurries, Southwest Florida woke up in the 20s and 30s, and even some spots like DeSoto County feeling like the teens due the wind chill.

This afternoon will be chilly with highs around 50° and winds gusting 25 to 30 mph. Expect feels like temperatures this afternoon in the 40s. At least will be sunny.

Tonight and Monday morning will be very cold once more, warranting widespread alerts, including freeze warnings and cold weather advisories. This marks the coldest air mass since 2010.

Groundhogs Day/Burrowing Owl Day will be chilly, but slightly warmer. Highs Monday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

70s will return by Wednesday, but another, weaker this time, cold front arrives Thursday morning. That front could bring a few showers in the morning, then drop lows into the 30s and 40s for Friday morning. This front won't last long as we are back near 70° by Saturday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

