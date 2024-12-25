FORECAST: Cloudy skies and few showers possible for Christmas

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, December 25th, 2024

Merry Christmas!!! This morning we are tracking patchy fog in Charlotte and DeSoto Counties, but not as foggy as we saw Tuesday morning.

The rest of your day will see mostly cloudy skies with highs warming into the upper 70s. Showers chances will increase some this afternoon with isolated light showers this evening into the overnight.

Thursday will be drier with more sunshine, additional light rain chances look to be on the way for Friday and Saturday. A more widespread chance of rain looks to be on the way on Sunday with a cold front.

Behind the front looks to be mainly drier air and not much chance in temperature. A strong push for colder air looks to arrive on Wednesday for the start of 2025.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

