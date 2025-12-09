FORECAST: Cloudy and breezy day on the way

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 9th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s around the area. It is breezy as well with the winds gusting in the mid 20s out of the north-northeast. The cool breeze will bring drier air to Southwest Florida and help make it feel more comfortable outside. The clouds along with the wind will keep our temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. We are forecasting 73° which is below our average of 78°.

We start to see the clouds break overnight and we will call it partly cloudy with temperatures dropping in the mid to upper 50s. So a nice cool start to our day tomorrow. We are expecting more sunshine Wednesday and therefore we will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70 and then upper 70s on Thursday.

Another cold front will arrive this weekend and that will bring a chance of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Clouds will be increasing on Saturday ahead of the front and it will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

We still need a lot of rainfall in Southwest Florida. After the rain Sunday night and Monday, Fort Myers is still 17.76" behind for the year and Punta Gorda is 12.69" behind.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

