FORECAST: Clouds with rain chances through the weekend

FORECAST :

Lots of clouds this weekend & a chance for showers as moisture comes back to SWFL ahead of a weak cold front. But our temps will remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s to 90.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s & a shower is possible. Saturday will bring just a bit of sunshine if any with a chance for showers again. You'll notice the increase in humidity, quite a change from the past week. Saturday is forecast to reach 89 to 90.

The cold front will slide into southern Florida & stall out on Sunday, keeping plenty of tropical moisture in place. Numerous showers will be the case into Monday. Both days are expected to reach the upper 80s to 90.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.