FORECAST: Clouds tonight but sunshine for the rest of the week

FORECAST:

More perfect weather for the last days of November as high pressure dominates SWFL. Clouds are forecast to increase tonight but what little moisture there is with them will remain offshore over the Gulf. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 50s. The clouds are expected to move out by Monday morning leaving us with gorgeous sunshine... highs should reach the mid 70s with a north wind of 5-10 mph. With the dry air in place, skies will be clear Monday night & that will help temps drop into the lower 50s. Tuesday is looking very nice again with sunshine & mid 70s. A warming trend kicks in starting Wednesday as winds turn to the east. Highs return to the upper 70s with lower 80s for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the fabulous weather as we head into the first week of December!

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



