FORECAST: Clouds & showers expected through the weekend

FORECAST :

Clouds will rule through the weekend with a chance for showers & maybe a storm on Sunday. We could use some rain across SWFL since so far, October is below avg.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s. The humidity is higher now with deep tropical moisture sitting mainly over southern Florida. Sunday will give us the best chance for rain with partly sunny skies & showers likely by late afternoon/evening. Highs around 87. Showers will continue into Sunday evening... lows by Monday morning in the lower 70s.

Monday will offer a chance for pm showers again before drier air moves in for Tuesday. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. The nexgt chance for rain arrives on Thursday with another front.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.