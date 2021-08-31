FORECAST: Clouds/Rain chances increase a bit for late week

FORECAST:

The forecast through the end of the week will consist of higher rain chances and more cloud cover. Hurricane Ida moving east out of the U.S. will help drag a front southward toward the area from later Wednesday through Friday. This will increase clouds across the area as well as the chances for rain. Temps will be a bit cooler for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will reach the md 70s.

Scattered storm chances will continue into the weekend with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring three areas:

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southern Caribbean and track toward Central America. LOW chances for development in 5 days

NHC is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Kate, which is being sheared by strong upper level winds. It is not expected to be a threat to land

NHC is also monitoring Invest 90L which is a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands. This one has a HIGH chance for development and will likely become Larry in the next few days. It also

poses no immediate threat to land.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.