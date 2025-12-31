FORECAST: Closing the book on 2025 with chilly weather

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, December 31st, 2025.

It is a cold morning across Southwest Florida with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and widespread feels like temperatures in the 30s.

By 10am, temperatures will be climbing through the 40s. With lots of sunshine, highs are expected in the low to mid-60s, about 10° below average.

Ringing in the new year outdoors?

Layer up. Temperatures will be dropping through the 40s. While you may want extra layers, you won't need any rain gear, as dry conditions persist.

For Thursday, New Year's Day, morning lows will start in the 40s. Afternoon highs will climb toward 70° with ample sunshine.

By the weekend, temperatures will return to the mid to upper 70s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.