FORECAST: Climbing temperatures this week back to seasonable norms

Here is your forecast for Sunday, February 8th, 2026.

We kicked off your Sunday morning in the mid to upper 40s inland and 50s closer to the coast. High temperatures will still climb into the low and mid-70s with ample sunshine.

Next week, we will continue to warm things up with highs returning to the upper 70s, near 80° by Wednesday.

We are also not tracking rain this week. With warmer temperatures and dry conditions, expect drought conditions to continue to worsen this week. Be careful, as fire danger will remain high.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

