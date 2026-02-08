Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Climbing temperatures this week back to seasonable norms

Highs will stay in the 70s this afternoon and climb into the upper 70s as the week goes on.
FORECAST: Climbing temperatures this week back to seasonable norms
Posted

Here is your forecast for Sunday, February 8th, 2026.

We kicked off your Sunday morning in the mid to upper 40s inland and 50s closer to the coast. High temperatures will still climb into the low and mid-70s with ample sunshine.

Next week, we will continue to warm things up with highs returning to the upper 70s, near 80° by Wednesday.

We are also not tracking rain this week. With warmer temperatures and dry conditions, expect drought conditions to continue to worsen this week. Be careful, as fire danger will remain high.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.