FORECAST: Chilly weekend, but warming up for Christmas

Here is your forecast for Saturday, December 21st, 2024

It was a chilly start, as we saw temperature in the 40s Saturday morning. Although the cool might appropriate with Saturday being the official start of Winter.

Winter officially began at 4:21am, and it will be feeling like it! High temperatures on Saturday are only expected in the mid to upper 60s, about 10° below normal. Lots of sunshine is on the way alongside a dry radar. Winds are forecast out of the north around 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be an even chillier start in the low and mid-40s before warming in to the lower 70s in the afternoon. The weekend stays dry and mostly sunny.

Temperatures will gradually warm early in the week, and by Christmas Eve, highs return to around 80°.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

