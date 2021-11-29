FORECAST: Chilly tonight....warmer weather returns late week

FORECAST:

The weather all week looks spectacular. Very dry air and clear skies overnight will allow temps to dip well into the 50s overnight tonight. Some of the typically colder spots inland and north of the Caloosahatchee will drop into the 40s. Sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s can be expected for Tuesday. More sunshine is on tap for the rest of the week with a gradual warm-up. Expect temps to approach 80 by the end of the week with overnight lows warming to around 60. The weekend right now looks fantastic with highs around 80 under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected. Hurricane season ends Tuesday, November 30th.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

