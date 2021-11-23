FORECAST: Chilly tonight...nice for Thanksgiving

FORECAST:

Cooler air continues to filter into the region and this will lead to a very chilly night here in SWFL. Temps overnight will bottom well into the 50s with some areas dipping into the 40s. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-70s with lighter winds and mostly sunny skies. Travel for Wednesday looks uneventful across the state. By Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will modify with highs reaching around 80. Expect a few more clouds on Friday as Atlantic moisture begins streaming across the state into SWFL, but skies will be mainly sunny with temps reaching around 80.

Another cold front arrives this weekend, and with little or no moisture associated with it, expect mainly dry conditions. Highs will reach the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will dip back into the mid-50s this weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

