FORECAST: Chilly start to the weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 3rd, 2024

Good morning, we are once again waking up in the upper 40s and low 50s around the area. The wind is a little more brisk this morning and it will continue to gust near 15mph. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 70s just a touch below our average of 75°.

Another cold front will arrive later this afternoon and that will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air dropping most of Southwest Florida in the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Our highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s with some areas reaching 70°. We will warm up a bit Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

If you like the cooler weather, well get ready because an evening stronger cold front will arrive next Tuesday. That will keep our highs in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of some areas north waking up in the upper 30s on Wednesday morning.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC



If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.