FORECAST: Chilly start to the day, weekend rain possible

Here is your forecast for Friday, December 12th, 2025.

We are waking up cooler this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s and that is several degrees cooler than yesterday. This afternoon we will see light winds out of the east with a good mix of sun and clouds. Highs this afternoon will reach 78°, which is exactly where we should be for this time of the year.

Overnight, not as chilly as temperatures fall back in the mid to upper 50s around the area under mostly clear skies.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we start to warm up a bit on Saturday ahead of the next front. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to start the weekend with increasing clouds. We could see some showers with the front overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Sunday highs will be in the low 80s as well.

Early next week we fall back in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

