FORECAST: Chilly start to the day

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, March 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida. We are waking up much cooler this morning with temperatures as cold as the mid 40s and as warm as the mid 50s. It is roughly a 15-20° drop when comparing temperatures to this time yesterday. This afternoon we will rebound nicely with highs reaching 80° if not a touch warmer under mostly sunny skies. It will not be as breezy today, but the wind will still gust 15-20mph out of the northeast.

Overnight, our skies will stay clear and we will see some areas north and inland fall back in the upper 40s with low to mid 50s elsewhere.

It stays really nice again Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The next cold front will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning bringing a few clouds, no rain and a slight drop in temperatures on Friday with highs staying in the mid 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.