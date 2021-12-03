FORECAST: Chilly start followed by warm afternoon Friday

We're off to a colder spot this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. You may also notice some patchy fog during your morning commute, but it shouldn't slow you down too much this morning.

As we go through the afternoon, the warming trend continues with highs reaching near 80° under mostly sunny skies.

The weather pattern will shift slightly this weekend with temperatures and humidity increases. However, we'll continue to remain dry so no rain should impact any of your plans. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows near 60.

Temperatures next work week will continue to increase to unreasonable levels with highs close to the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.