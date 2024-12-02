FORECAST: Chilly start and even colder weather on the way

Here is your forecast for Monday December 2nd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up chilly this morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. This afternoon it will be all sunshine, but it is going to be cool with highs only reaching the upper 60s thanks to a north wind that will gusts up to 20mph. We are forecasting 69° today and that is 10° below our average for this time of the year.

Overnight, it gets even colder with lows in the low 40s and we can't rule out a few locations inland and north reaching the upper 30s. We will stay cold overnight for the next few days with 40s excepted through Thursday morning.

Tomorrow afternoon we will once again stay in the upper 60s with sunny skies and a chilly north wind gusting up to 20mph.

We will slowly warm up later this week with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s on Friday. Over the weekend, our highs will be back near 80° with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

