FORECAST: Chilly Saturday, but seasonable weather returns on Sunday

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 3rd, 2024

Good evening, we are in for another chilly night as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s with clear skies.

Saturday overall will be cool with highs in the upper 60s with sunny skies, but we will warm up a bit on Sunday with highs back in the mid 70s. Seasonable temperatures will continue on Monday ahead of our next cold front.

If you like the cooler weather, well get ready because an evening stronger cold front will arrive Monday/Tuesday. That will keep our highs in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of some areas north waking up in the upper 30s on Wednesday morning.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

