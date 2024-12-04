FORECAST: Chilly morning, but a warmup on the way

Here is your forecast for Wednesday December 4th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again waking up cold with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. You factor in the wind this morning and the wind chill values in Charlotte, DeSoto and Glades county are in the mid to upper 30s.

This afternoon it will be all sunshine, but it is going to be a little warmer today as the winds turn more out of the northeast and gust 10-15mph instead of over 20mph like the last few days. We are forecasting 72° today and that is 7° shy of our average of 79° for this time of the year.

The warm up will continue in the days ahead with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s on Friday. Over the weekend, our highs will be back near 80° with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

