FORECAST: Chilly Friday, but nice weekend on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday, February 6th, 2026.

Time to grab the layers once again! This morning we are waking up in the 30s and 40s. Factor in the wind, and most locations will feel more like the 30s.

This afternoon will feature lots of sunshine and gusts to 25 mph, but high temperatures will remain below normal in the 60s.

Tonight won't be quite as cool, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, afternoons will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. That said weak front will clip us on Saturday night. That will bring a chilly start to Sunday, in the 30s and 40s.

Next week, we will continue to warm things back up with highs returning to the upper 70s, maybe hitting 80° by Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.