FORECAST: Chilly day ahead

Here is your forecast for Tuesday January 7th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to a breezy and cool morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It feels even cool thanks to the north wind gusting 20-25mph. That wind will stay out of the north today with gust staying in the mid teens. Highs today will only reach the low 60s despite being mostly sunny. It will feel much cooler thanks to the northerly wind.

We will stay in the mid 60s in the afternoons through Thursday. Tomorrow and Thursday morning we will wake up in the low 40s with upper 30s not out of the question in the northern part of the area.

We start warming up temporary Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Another cold front will move through on Saturday bring a chance of a few scattered showers and behind the front more chilly air. Sunday we will wake up in the mid to upper 40s and only climb into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

