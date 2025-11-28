FORECAST: Chilly Black Friday on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday, November 28th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! What a difference 24 hours makes as we are waking up 20 degrees cooler this morning than this time yesterday. Temperatures are starting in the upper 40s to mid 50s across the area and it feels even chillier due to the north wind gusting in the mid 20s. A few clouds early will be replaced with mostly sunny skies, but our highs will struggle to reach 70° today with many locations staying in the upper 60s. The wind will be gusting 20-25mph all afternoon and evening, making it feel even colder outside.

Tonight, chilly once again with our temperatures dropping back in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south. We start to warm up on Saturday as the wind shifts out of the east. We will see highs Saturday around 80°, which is right at our average for this time of the year. We get even warmer on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

We warm up even more on Monday with highs around 85° as the above average temperatures return. There is no significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.75" behind for the year. Moderate drought has now settled in across SWFL and is expected to get worse without rainfall.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

