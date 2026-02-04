FORECAST: Brief warmup arrives today as we wait for yet another cold front

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, February 4th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a warmer morning with temperatures up 10-15 degrees depending upon your location. There is a spread in our temperatures with mid 50s in Collier county and upper 30s in Charlotte and Desoto counties. This afternoon we will see our highs climb into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. The wind will start light out of the east before turning picking up and turning out of the southwest ahead of cold front that will arrive tomorrow.

The cold front will bring some much needed rain early on Thursday and pull in another cool blast of air that will keep our highs Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 60s. The overnights will not be as cold as early this week, we will stay in the low to mid 40s. The rain will be in the morning tomorrow with the first showers along the coast of Sarasota and Charlotte counties around 4AM and moving southeast across the area. Around 7AM that line will be in Lee, DeSoto and Glades county and by 10AM Collier and Hendry counties. The rain chance will be done by lunchtime.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the mornings will be chilly staying in the upper 40s, but the afternoon will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

