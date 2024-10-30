FORECAST: Breezy & warmer to wrap up October

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, October 30th, 2024

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s with mostly clear skies. By this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine, but will be breezy. Expect gusts out the east to northeast between 25 and 30 mph.

Tonight, temperatures will cool back into the lower 70s, but will remain breezy.

As for Halloween tomorrow, weather will remain sunny, dry, and breezy. That said, nothing looks like will hinder any celebrations or trick or treating.

Our weather pattern doesn't change much at all as we move into November. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast through the work week into the weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

