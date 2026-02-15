FORECAST: Breezy Sunday ahead of overnight cold front

Here is your forecast for Sunday, February 15th, 2026.

After waking up in the 60s, highs warm into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. It will be windy this afternoon with gusts to 25 to 35 mph. The windy weather is ahead of an approaching cold front, which will bring scattered showers and storms to Southwest Florida Sunday night into Monday morning, President's Day.

While President's Day will start off wet early in the morning, we'll be pretty sunny much of the day and in the mid to upper 70s. Unlike the past couple of fronts, this one will not bring a dramatic temperature drop. The forecast high for Monday is 78° and by Tuesday we are right back up to 80s and will stay in the low to mid 80s into next weekend.

This front will bring us much needed rainfall, now in severe to extreme drought, but don't expect anything more than a day or two relief as we will dry right back out. These are conditions we wouldn't typically see until late April into May.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

