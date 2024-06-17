FORECAST: Breezy start to the workweek

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 17th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning. We are dry this morning and that will help make the morning commute smooth around town. This afternoon it will be breezy with the winds gusting 20-25mph out of the east. That will kick up just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm that will quickly move out over the Gulf of Mexico this evening. Our highs today will be in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Overnight, staying a little breezy with passing clouds and lows back in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow we should stay fairly dry again with just a 20-30% chance of a passing shower on the breeze that will continue out of the east gusting up to 20mph.

Looking ahead to later in the week, all eyes are on the tropics as a disturbance starts to approach the east coast of the state. Right now, it looks like this is nothing more than a rain maker for the state with the heaviest amounts currently expected for central and northern Florida. You can read more about this area below in the tropical outlook.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for possible development, one could impact Florida.

The first is a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. That area has a 60% chance of developing over next 2 days and a 70% chance over the next 7 days as it slowly drifts westward. This will likely bring heavy rain to parts of Texas and Mexico. It will pose no threat to FL. This also could become a tropical depression or tropical storm by midweek.

WFTX The latest Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center

The second is a tropical wave coming across the Atlantic. It could form into an area of low pressure later this week and move across the state of Florida. Right now, this only looks like a rain maker and nothing more and the impacts look to be for the central and northern part of the state as the system pulls north as it approaches Florida. It has a low chance of further development at 30% over the next 7 days. It is too early to know what the local impacts will be, but we will monitor as the system develops this week and the models begin to get a better handle on the situation. It is a good reminder, like last weeks record rainfall, now is the time to be prepared.

The first named storm will be Alberto.

