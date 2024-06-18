FORECAST: Breezy day ahead, monitoring the tropics

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up in the mid to upper 70s this morning and we will see our afternoon highs reach 94° this afternoon which is a bit above our average of 91°. It will be breezy once again with the wind out of the east gusting 20-25mph. It should be mostly dry today with just a 10% chance of an isolated shower on the breeze.

Overnight, staying breezy with a few passing clouds and lows dipping back in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances start to increase a bit tomorrow with a 40-50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours with highs in the low 90s. The chance of rain continues to increase late in the workweek as a disturbance in the tropics starts the southeast U.S. from the Atlantic. Right now, it looks like this is nothing more than a rain maker for our state with the heaviest amounts currently expected for central and northern Florida. You can read more about this area below in the tropical outlook.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK:

The National Hurricane Center is watching several areas for development.

The first is Potential Tropical Cyclone One, located in the Bay of Campeche near the Yucatan. It is likely to become Tropical Storm Alberto later on today as it moves west towards Mexico.

It will not pose a threat to the Florida but will bring several more days of heavy rainfall to portions of southern Mexico and Central America. Locally heavy rainfall is also expected to spread over portions of Texas starting Tuesday with totals of 8-12" expected and moderate coastal flooding along Texas' Gulf Coast.

The latest Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center

In the same area as Potential Tropical Cyclone One, another low is forecast to develop this weekend and holds a 20% chance of further formation.

The final area, that will increase rain chances across Florida, is situated several hundred miles east of the Bahamas in the Atlantic, associated with a surface trough and an upper-level area of low pressure. Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward. The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday. Right now that chance stands at 20%.

As it nears Florida, moisture driven by strong easterly winds will be transported into Southwest Florida, increasing our rain chances mid to late week.

