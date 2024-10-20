FORECAST: Breezy and sunny to start the week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, October 20th, 2024

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the mid 60s and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. By this afternoon, we will see partly cloudy skies as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. A few stray showers can't be ruled out as well. These will be fast moving.

The wind will remains the big story this weekend. Gusts won't be quite as strong on Sunday, but gusts up to 25 mph is to be expected.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through 5am Monday.

With dry season settling in, there's no significant chance for rain in the 7-day forecast.

KING TIDE FLOODING POTENTIAL

The full Hunter’s Moon, which peaked on October 17, is the closest supermoon of 2024. That's why King Tides are expected through the weekend into the start of next week. That means to expect higher than normal high tides (by a couple inches). This may inundate low-lying roadways and parking lots with several inches of water.

Courtesy of our With winds offshore, out of the east and northeast, coastal flooding won't be as much of a concern here as on the east coast of FL.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

