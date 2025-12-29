FORECAST: Big cool down on the way

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 29th, 2025.

Good morning, we are waking up with areas of fog and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The fog should lift by 9am, bringing plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight, a strong cold front will arrive late tonight into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will drop nearly 15 degrees.

Wednesday morning looks be the coolest morning of the week, with temperatures in the 30s and feels like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. That means we are on a Falling Iguana Watch.

Highs will remain in the 60s into the New Year, but will warm back into the upper 70s for the weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

