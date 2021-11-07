FORECAST: Below average temperatures continue to start the new workweek

FORECAST:

The forecast looks good to start the week with below-average temperatures continuing through Tuesday. Lows tonight will dip into the 50s again with highs in the

mid-70s for Monday. By Tuesday, temps will be a bit warmer with highs topping out around 80. A steady warming trend is expected through mid-week with mid-80s for highs by Wednesday.

Clouds and moisture will increase later in the week with a chance for showers as early as Thursday, with a better chance for rain Friday ahead of a cold front. The front will move through the area Saturday bringing another round of cooler and less humid air to the region. High temps will drop back to the mid-70s by Sunday with lows in the 50s Sunday night.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

Wanda has become a post-tropical cyclone and the last advisory has been issued by NHC. No other tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.