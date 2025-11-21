FORECAST: Beautiful weekend on the way with plenty of sunshine

Here is your forecast for Friday, November 21st, 2025.

Sorry for being stuck on repeat this week! Our weather pattern has been stuck with very little change expected over the weekend.

We stay warm in the days ahead as there is no shift in the weather pattern anytime soon. This means the sunny warm days continue through the weekend into early next week. Changes finally arrive on Black Friday as a cold front moves through and that will drop our afternoon highs into the mid 70s Friday and Saturday. Thanksgiving looks to be a little cloudy with highs around 83°.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.42" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.63" behind and Naples is 7.09" behind. All of Southwest Florida is registering on the U.S. Drought Monitor with some areas now at "Moderate Drought" which is level 2 out of 5.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

