FORECAST: Beautiful weekend instore, with a little more humidity on Sunday

Here is your forecast for Saturday, October 18th, 2025.

We woke up Saturday to the coolest temperatures we've felt since May 2!

Dry dewpoints in the upper 50s and low 60s will lead to low humidity through the afternoon, alongside lots of sunshine.

Sunday, winds shift and become southerly. Once this happens, moisture will return. Dewpoints by Sunday afternoon will rise into the lower 70s, leading to higher humidity and overall, muggier air. More moisture will lead to more cloud cover and even the chance for a passing shower Sunday afternoon and evening.

An approaching front early week will stall near SWFL. This will elevate moisture through midweek, leading to muggier mornings, more clouds and a 20% rain chance Monday through Tuesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

