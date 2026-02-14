FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead of our next cold front

Here is your forecast for Saturday, February 14th, 2026.

After waking up in the 50s and 60s, highs warm into the lower 80s. That plus plenty of sunshine, it will be a beautiful Valentine's Day!

Sunday will be windy with gusts to 25 mph. The windy weather is ahead of an approaching cold front, which will bring scattered showers and storms to Southwest Florida Sunday night into Monday morning, President's Day.

While President's Day will start off wet, we'll finish dry and in the mid to upper 70s. Unlike the past couple of fronts, this one will not bring a dramatic temperature drop. The forecast high for Monday is 78° and by Tuesday we are right back up to 80° and will stay close or just above 80° through Thursday.

This front will bring us much needed rainfall, now in severe to extreme drought, but don't expect anything more than a day or two relief as we will dry right back out. These are conditions we wouldn't typically see until late April into May.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

