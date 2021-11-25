FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues through the weekend

FORECAST:

Beautiful weather will continue through Black Friday. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s can be expected. Another cold front will move through late Friday with a few clouds and a reinforcing shot of cooler weather for the weekend. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. Lows will dip into the 50s.

Next week will see a continuation of the nice weather will temps in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s through Friday with a gradual warm-up through the end of the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected. Less than 5 days left until the end of hurricane season!

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

