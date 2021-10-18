FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues through mid-week

FORECAST:

Pleasant weather will continue across the region through mid-week with low humidity and mostly cloud-free skies. Temps during the afternoon will reach the mid and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies with lows dipping into the 60s at night. Later this week, moisture will return to the area allowing for the return of a few scattered showers on Thursday and Friday. More clouds around will lower high temps a bit Thursday and Friday into the mid 80s for most areas. Morning temps will be warmer in the low 70s.

Chances for showers will continue into the weekend with higher humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 70s. The pattern will continue with scattered

showers into early next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

