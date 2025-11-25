FORECAST: Another warm day tomorrow ahead of a Thanksgiving cold front

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, November 25th, 2025.

Tonight we will see temperatures to cool in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Fog will also once again form after 4am as the winds are calm overnight.

We stay warm again tomorrow as there is no shift in the weather pattern until Thanksgiving into Black Friday. A cold front is forecast to move through Thanksgiving morning. This front will increases clouds , but temperatures won't drop until Thursday night. So highs will still be in the low 80s.

Overnight into Friday morning, lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. So it will be chilly start for those waking up to do some Black Friday shopping. Highs on Friday will only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. This cool down will be short lived, as we warm back into the mid 80s by Sunday.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.61" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.87" behind and Naples is 7.23" behind. All of Southwest Florida is registering on the U.S. Drought Monitor with some areas now at "Moderate Drought" which is level 2 out of 5.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

