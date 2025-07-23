FORECAST: Another stormy day on the way

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Today's forecast will be almost identical to yesterday. Our rain chance stays around 80% and once again this afternoon we will not be as hot thanks to showers and storms developing around lunchtime. We are forecasting a high of 90° which is slightly below our average of 92° for this time of the year. Like yesterday, showers and storms will start to fire around noon and peak between 2PM and 4PM and by sunset most of the rain will be winding down.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows falling back in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow our rain chances stay around 80% as the flow will be more out of the east-southeast. That means showers and storms will develop a little later in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. The later arrival of the wet weather will allow the highs tomorrow to climb into the low 90s just a touch hotter than today.

Friday the chance of rain comes down with a 40% chance of a scattered shower or storm in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will be much drier with only a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm. It will be hot as well with highs in the mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

