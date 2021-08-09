FORECAST: Another round of pm storms Monday

FORECAST:

Clouds will decrease overnight and into your Monday morning with low temperatures falling into the mid 70s. Monday afternoon and evening will be stormy with high temperatures in the mid 90s as the heat index rises to over 100 degrees.

Afternoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of next week as high pressure will be the dominant feature in our weather pattern. Lows will be in the mid 70s with highs in the low to mid 90s through next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic.

An area of low pressure is located several hundred 400 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands and is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions will be conducive for further development as it makes its way toward the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It could become a tropical depression later in the week as it moves to the WNW at 15 mph. We will closely monitor these 2 waves as forecast models take this close to South Florida next weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 60 percent.

The second is an area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic that continues to produce showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for further development, but a depression could still form later in the week as it moves WSW around 10 mph. Most forecast models dissipate the wave over the next couple days and some bring it close to South Florida.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 40 percent.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

