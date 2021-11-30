FORECAST: Another Cool and Beautiful Day Ahead

FORECAST :

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s this morning with mostly clear skies. We will see plenty of sunshine today with a light NNE winds 5-10mph and highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight mostly clear skies with lows back in the mid 50s. We start a warm up Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday our highs will be around 80 and staying dry. We need some rain as we are 1.86" in behind in Fort Myers for the year and 3.50" behind in Naples.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

The 2021 Hurricane Center ends today and begins again next year on June 1st

