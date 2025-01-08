FORECAST: Another cold start to your morning

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 40s this morning so find the jacket before heading out because you are going to need it today. This afternoon our highs will only climb in the mid 60s despite seeing plenty of sunshine. It will feel cooler than the mid 60s thanks the north wind continuing to gust in the mid teens.

That chilly north wind continues overnight and that will push our temperatures back in the low 40s with some areas north possibly falling into the upper 30s.

We staying in the mid 60s in the afternoon on Thursday but finally warm up a bit on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. This is in response to a cold front that will arrive early on Saturday bring the chance of a few scattered showers. This front will cool us down again on Sunday. We will start Sunday in the upper 40s and only reach the upper 60s for highs.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

