FORECAST: Another cold start in Southwest Florida

Good morning, Southwest Florida! After the record breaking cold yesterday, we are once again waking up cold with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across much of the area with a few spots in the upper 30 north. You factor in the wind and it feels like mid to upper 30s this morning.

Punta Gorda is currently sitting at 40° which is a new record low. The old record was 44° set in 1977. Fort Myers will be within a degree or two of their record of 43°. After the cold start the temperatures will climb into the mid 70s this morning as the wind turns more east today gusting in the low to mid teens. We are forecasting 75° which is perfect, but cool for this time of year sitting below our average of 82°.

We continue to see really nice weather in the days ahead. We warm up in the upper 70s tomorrow and by Friday afternoon we should reach 80° with mostly sunny skies. No chance of rain shows up in the 7-Day Forecast as we stay dry and in need of rain.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.