FORECAST: Another cold night on the way

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 2nd, 2026.

After record cold Monday morning, we saw temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight, we will be clear and cold once again with some locations north, such as Glades, DeSoto and Charlotte counties, dropping back below the freezing mark. We are forecasting 35° in Fort Myers and while that is touch warmer it is still way below our average low of 55°.

With the cold, we do have Freeze Warnings in place for our inland communities. This is for lows as low as 29°. We also Cold Weather Advisories for all of Southwest Florida for wind chills as low as 28°.

We will start to warm up on Tuesday, while seasonably cool, back into the upper 60s and will return to the 70s on Wednesday.

Another cold front that will bring some much needed rain early on Thursday and bringing in another cool blast of air that will keep our highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 60s. The overnights will not be as cold as the last few days, but still in the 30s and 40s Friday morning.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

