FORECAST: Afternoon thunderstorms possible next few days

Here is the forecast for Friday, May 2nd, 2025.

This afternoon was another toasty, sunny day, but tonight we will drop into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

We stay relatively dry to start the weekend on Saturday with highs staying near 90°. However, Sunday we will pick up some much needed rainfall with a 40-50% chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. This is all due to an approaching cold front that will weaken and linger near us on Monday. Our rain chances on Monday will be between 50-60%.

Our rain chances will drop to 40% on Tuesday and by Wednesday of next week we will be sunny and dry once again.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

