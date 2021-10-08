FORECAST: Afternoon Storms This Friday Afternoon

FORECAST:

After heavy rain around Southwest Florida yesterday afternoon we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s this morning with a light east breeze. The radar is fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico and in the Florida Keys. Today we will see clouds and sun with highs around 90 but later this afternoon a 50-60% chance of afternoon storms. The rain will come to an end after midnight and we will see partly cloudy skies with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

The rain chance stays high Saturday with a 60% chance of additional showers and storms. The rain chance will back off a little bit Sunday into Monday with just a 30 chance of rain.

We could use the rain the next few days as we are 2.36" behind for the year.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching one are for possible development located more than 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina. It is an elongated area of low pressure that is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms well to the east of its center of circulation. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next few days.

Formation chance through 48 hour is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC



