FORECAST: Afternoon Storms Likely Today

FORECAST:

We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is active this morning with a few showers along the coast. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a 50-60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

The southwesterly flow across the state will continue in the days ahead keeping our rain chance 40-50% for rest of the work week. Highs will be in the low 90s and overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which is located over the central Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

They are also monitoring a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance over the south central Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to move northeastward over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later today. Upper-level winds could become slightly more favorable to support some tropical or subtropical development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast tonight or early Thursday. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some additional development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

