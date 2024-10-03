FORECAST: Afternoon storms likely through Saturday

Here is your forecast for Thursday October 3rd, 2024

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Look for temperatures to climb into the low 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures around 101°.

With a wind pattern generally out of the east, showers and storms will be restricted to the afternoon. This means that after 2pm, stay weather aware and keep the rain gear close. Scattered downpours and lightning will be impacting plans and commutes through each evening.

This pattern will continue on Saturday as well, ahead of wetter weather heading into early next week.

HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK: Starting Sunday, we'll be watching the potential for heavy rainfall from an area of low pressure in the Gulf. Tropical moisture will bring rounds of heavy rain to SWFL Sunday through Wednesday, based upon the latest data. Considering how saturated the ground already is, this could lead to flooding. Please stay tuned for updates!

ANDREW SHIPLEY

