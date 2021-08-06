FORECAST: Afternoon Storms Expected Today

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with a few showers of the Gulf of Mexico and moving away from the coast. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a SE breeze 5-10 mph and a 50-60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those showers and storms come to an end with lows dropping back in the mid to upper 70s.

We keep afternoon showers and storms in the forecast into the weekend as our weather returns to a typical summertime pattern. Highs will remain in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic.

The first is a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface trough. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 70 percent.

The second is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic that continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, and some slow development is possible early next week when it is expected to be near the Lesser Antilles.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

